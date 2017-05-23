JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: 23 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, ITC, Lupin, Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,438   (fut: 9,445) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,390. Stop-short positions at 9,510. Big moves could go till 9,325, 9,575. A long 9,500c (26), long 9,400p (20) would break even if the index moved till 9,550, 9,350 by Thursday.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 22,652   (futures: 22,685
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 22,570. stop-short positions at 22,800. Big moves could go till 22,350, 23,075. Bias towards continuing correction.

ITC           
Current price: Rs 304  
Target price: Rs 310
Keep a stop at Rs 301 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 307 and Rs 309. Book profits at Rs 310.

Lupin   
Current price: Rs 1,265  
Target price: Rs 1,240
Keep a stop at Rs 1,275 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,245 and Rs 1,250. Book profits at Rs 1,240. 

Coal India          
Current price: Rs 274 
Target price: Rs 269
Keep a stop at Rs 277 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 270 and Rs 271. Book profits at Rs 269.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

