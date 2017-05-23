Today's picks: 23 May, 2017

Current: 9,438 (fut: 9,445) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,390. Stop-short positions at 9,510. Big moves could go till 9,325, 9,575. A long 9,500c (26), long 9,400p (20) would break even if the index moved till 9,550, 9,350 by Thursday.

Bank

Current: 22,652 (futures: 22,685)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 22,570. stop-short positions at 22,800. Big moves could go till 22,350, 23,075. Bias towards continuing correction.

Current price: Rs 304

Target price: Rs 310

Keep a stop at Rs 301 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 307 and Rs 309. Book profits at Rs 310.

Current price: Rs 1,265

Target price: Rs 1,240

Keep a stop at Rs 1,275 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,245 and Rs 1,250. Book profits at Rs 1,240.

Current price: Rs 274

Target price: Rs 269

Keep a stop at Rs 277 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 270 and Rs 271. Book profits at Rs 269.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated