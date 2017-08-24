Today's picks: 24 August 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,852 (fut: 9,859), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,775. Stop-short positions at 9,930. Big moves could go till 9,975, 9,750. A long 9,800p (40), long 9,900c (39) can be offset by short 9,700p (20), short 10,000c (13). Net cost 46, break-evens at 9,946, 9,754.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,316 (futures: 24,316)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,200. Stop-short positions at 24,425. Big moves could go till 24,650, 23,970. Tuesday's rise came on short-covering. A further correction is likely ahead of the long weekend.

Infosys

Current price: Rs 892

Target price: Rs 910

Keep a stop at Rs 885 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 900 and Rs 905.

Book profits at Rs 910.

Current price: Rs 170

Target price: Rs 174

Keep a stop at Rs 168 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 172 and Rs 173. Book profits at Rs 174.

Hind Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,188

Target price: Rs 1,170

Keep a stop at Rs 1,200 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,173 and Rs 1,176.