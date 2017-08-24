JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: 24 August 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Infosys, NTPC, Hind Unilever

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,852 (fut: 9,859), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,775. Stop-short positions at 9,930. Big moves could go till 9,975, 9,750. A long 9,800p (40), long 9,900c (39) can be offset by short 9,700p (20), short 10,000c (13). Net cost 46, break-evens at 9,946, 9,754.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 24,316 (futures: 24,316)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,200. Stop-short positions at 24,425. Big moves could go till 24,650, 23,970. Tuesday's rise came on short-covering. A further correction is likely ahead of the long weekend.

Infosys

Current price: Rs 892 
Target price: Rs 910 
Keep a stop at Rs 885 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 900 and Rs 905. 
Book profits at Rs 910.  


Current price: Rs 170
Target price: Rs 174
Keep a stop at Rs 168 and go 
long. Add to the position between Rs 172 and Rs 173. Book profits at Rs 174.

Hind Unilever
    
Current price: Rs 1,188  
Target price: Rs 1,170
Keep a stop at Rs 1,200 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,173 and Rs 1,176. 
Book profits at Rs 1,170.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, 
unless otherwise stated Devangshu Datta

