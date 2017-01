Today's picks: 24 January, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,391 (fut: 8,410), Target: NA

Stop loss long positions at 8340. Stop loss shorts at 8500. Big moves could go till 8280, 8550.

A long 8500c (5), short 8400c(38), could gain if the 8500 level is tested.

Bank Nifty



Current: 18,842 (fut: 18,917)

Target: NA

Stop loss long positions at 18820. Stop short positions at 19020. Big moves could go till 19250, 18600 but range-trading seems more likely, with a bullish undertone.

Larsen & Toubro



Current price: Rs 1,393

Target price: Rs 1,370

Keep a stop at 1405 and go short. Add to the position between 1,375-1,380. Book profits at 1,370.





Current price: Rs 182

Target price: Rs 186

Keep a stop at 1780 and go long. Add to the position between 184-185. Book profits at 186

Divi’s Lab



Current price: Rs 687

Target price: Rs 675

Keep a stop at 695 and go short. Add to the position between 678-682. Book profits at 675.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated