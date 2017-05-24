Today's picks: 24 May, 2017

Current: 9,386 (fut: 9,388) Target: NA

Stop short positions at 9,450 and long positions at 9,325. Big moves could go till 9,500, 9,295. A long 9,300p (23), short 9,200p (12) could double or triple in value if the index drops to 9,300.

Bank

Current: 22,582 (futures: 22,575)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 22,475. stop short positions at 22,675. Big moves could go till 22,250, 22,900. Correction may continue

Current price: Rs 192

Target price: Rs 196

Keep a stop at Rs 190 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 196

Current price: Rs 268

Target price: Rs 263

Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.

Current price: Rs 542

Target price: Rs 532

Keep a stop at Rs 547 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 533 and Rs 534. Book profits at Rs 532.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated