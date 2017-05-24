TRENDING ON BS
Rupee hedging: Historically, May is a 'sell and run away' month
Business Standard

Today's picks: 24 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,386  (fut: 9,388) Target: NA
Stop short positions at 9,450 and long positions at 9,325. Big moves could go till 9,500, 9,295. A long 9,300p (23), short 9,200p (12) could double or triple in value if the index drops to 9,300.   

Bank Nifty       
Current: 22,582  (futures: 22,575) 
Target: NA  
Stop long positions at 22,475. stop short positions at 22,675. Big moves could go till 22,250, 22,900. Correction may continue

Hindalco            
Current price: Rs 192  
Target price: Rs 196
Keep a stop at Rs 190 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 196

Current price: Rs 268  
Target price: Rs 263
Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 264 and Rs 265. Book profits at Rs 263.

Aurobindo Pharma          
Current price: Rs 542 
Target price: Rs 532
Keep a stop at Rs 547 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 533 and Rs 534. Book profits at Rs 532.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

