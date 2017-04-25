Today's picks: 25 April, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,217 (fut: 9,225), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,150.

Stop-short positions at 9,300.

Big moves can go to 9,350, 9,100. A long 9,300c (10), short 9,400c (2) could double or triple if the index hits 9,300.

Bank Nifty

Current: 21,857 (fut: 21,844)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 21,750. Stop-short positions at 21,975. Big moves could go till 22,200, 21,500. The short-term trend seems bullish.

ACC

Current price: Rs 1,607

Target price: Rs 1,570

Keep a stop at Rs 1625 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1575 and Rs 1585. Book profits at Rs 1,570.

HDFC Bank

Current price: Rs 1,533

Target price: Rs 1,565

Keep a stop at Rs 1,520 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,560. Book profits at Rs 1,565.

Lupin

Current price: Rs 1,362

Target price: Rs 1,335

Keep a stop at Rs 1,375 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,340 and Rs 1,350. Book profits at Rs 1,335.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated