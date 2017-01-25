Today's picks: 25 January, 2017

Current: 8,476 (fut: 8,487) Target: NA

Stop long positions at 8,425. Stop short positions at 8,555. Big moves could go till 8,610, 8,370. Some upside bias. A long Jan 8,500c (17) would break even if the index crosses 8,517.

Bank

Current: 19,023 (futures: 19,065)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 18,950. Stop short positions at 19,175. Big moves could go till 19,300, 18,800. There is some upside bias.

Bharti Airtel

Current: Rs 317

Target: Rs 310

Keep a stop at Rs 320 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 312 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 310.

Current: Rs 1,281

Target: Rs 1,300

Keep a stop at Rs 1,265 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,292 and Rs 1,295. Book profits at Rs 1,300.

HCL Tech

Current: Rs 849

Target: Rs 836