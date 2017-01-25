TRENDING ON BS
If the Budget disappoints, Nifty could fall below 8,000
Business Standard

Today's picks: 25 January, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and HCL Tech

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty   
    
Current: 8,476 (fut: 8,487) Target: NA
Stop long positions at 8,425. Stop short positions at 8,555. Big moves could go till 8,610, 8,370. Some upside bias. A long Jan 8,500c (17) would break even if the index crosses 8,517. 

Bank Nifty     
  
Current: 19,023   (futures: 19,065)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 18,950. Stop short positions at 19,175. Big moves could go till 19,300, 18,800. There is some upside bias. 

Bharti Airtel
          
Current: Rs 317 
Target: Rs 310
Keep a stop at Rs 320 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 312 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 310. 

   
Current: Rs 1,281   
Target: Rs 1,300 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,265 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,292 and Rs 1,295. Book profits at Rs 1,300. 

HCL Tech 
     
Current: Rs 849 
Target: Rs 836
Keep a stop at Rs 858 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 838 and Rs 840. Book profits at Rs 836. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated 

