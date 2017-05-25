Today's picks: 25 May, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,360 (fut: 9,374), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,325.

Stop-short positions at 9,425.

A long 9,300p (10), long 9,400c (15) has breakevens at 9,275, 9,425. Any big move could go into profit.

Bank Nifty

Current: 22,536 (fut: 22,545)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 22,450. Stop-short positions at 22,645. Big moves could go till 22,300, 22,800. Bias is towards further correction.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,038

Target price: Rs 1,055

Keep a stop at Rs 1,030 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,052. Book profits at Rs 1,055.

BPCL

Current price: Rs 712

Target price: Rs 725

Keep a stop at Rs 706 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 720 and Rs 723. Book profits at Rs 725.

Dr Reddy's

Current price: Rs 2,517

Target price: Rs 2,475

Keep a stop at Rs 2,545 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,485 and Rs 2,495. Book profits at Rs 2,475.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated