Today's picks: 26 April, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,306 (fut: 9,295)

Target: NA

New all-time high. Stop-loss short positions at 9,355. Stop-loss long positions at 9,245. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,190. A long 9,300p (34), short 9,200p (10) could gain 10-15 if the market drops till 9,250.

Bank Nifty

Current: 22,054 (fut: 22,002)

Target: NA

All time high. Stop-long positions at 21,900. Stop-short positions at 22,100. Big moves could go till 22,350, 21,650. Support at 21,800-21,850 on apullback.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 924

Target price: Rs 940

Keep a stop at Rs 915 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 938. Book profits at Rs 940.

Current price: Rs 739

Target price: Rs 750

Keep a stop at Rs 732 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 743 and Rs 747. Book profits at Rs 750.

Current price: Rs 553

Target price: Rs 542

Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 545 and Rs 548. Book profits at Rs 542.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

