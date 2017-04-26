TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Best strategy is to stay invested in domestic growth stories: Vikas Khemani
Business Standard

Today's picks: 26 April, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, Cipla

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,306 (fut: 9,295)

Target: NA

New all-time high. Stop-loss short positions at 9,355. Stop-loss long positions at 9,245. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,190. A long 9,300p (34), short 9,200p (10) could gain 10-15 if the market drops till 9,250. 

Bank Nifty 

Current: 22,054 (fut: 22,002)

Target: NA

All time high. Stop-long positions at 21,900. Stop-short positions at 22,100. Big moves could go till 22,350, 21,650. Support at 21,800-21,850 on apullback.

Hindustan Unilever 

Current price: Rs 924 

Target price: Rs 940 

Keep a stop at Rs 915 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 938. Book profits at Rs 940.


Current price: Rs 739 

Target price: Rs 750

Keep a stop at Rs 732 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 743 and Rs 747. Book profits at Rs 750.

Cipla   

Current price: Rs 553  

Target price: Rs 542

Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 545 and Rs 548. Book profits at Rs 542. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, 
unless otherwise stated

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 26 April, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, Cipla

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, Cipla
Nifty 

Current: 9,306 (fut: 9,295)

Target: NA

New all-time high. Stop-loss short positions at 9,355. Stop-loss long positions at 9,245. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,190. A long 9,300p (34), short 9,200p (10) could gain 10-15 if the market drops till 9,250. 

Bank Nifty 

Current: 22,054 (fut: 22,002)

Target: NA

All time high. Stop-long positions at 21,900. Stop-short positions at 22,100. Big moves could go till 22,350, 21,650. Support at 21,800-21,850 on apullback.

Hindustan Unilever 

Current price: Rs 924 

Target price: Rs 940 

Keep a stop at Rs 915 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 938. Book profits at Rs 940.


Current price: Rs 739 

Target price: Rs 750

Keep a stop at Rs 732 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 743 and Rs 747. Book profits at Rs 750.

Cipla   

Current price: Rs 553  

Target price: Rs 542

Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 545 and Rs 548. Book profits at Rs 542. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, 
unless otherwise stated
image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 26 April, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, Cipla

Nifty 

Current: 9,306 (fut: 9,295)

Target: NA

New all-time high. Stop-loss short positions at 9,355. Stop-loss long positions at 9,245. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,190. A long 9,300p (34), short 9,200p (10) could gain 10-15 if the market drops till 9,250. 

Bank Nifty 

Current: 22,054 (fut: 22,002)

Target: NA

All time high. Stop-long positions at 21,900. Stop-short positions at 22,100. Big moves could go till 22,350, 21,650. Support at 21,800-21,850 on apullback.

Hindustan Unilever 

Current price: Rs 924 

Target price: Rs 940 

Keep a stop at Rs 915 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 938. Book profits at Rs 940.


Current price: Rs 739 

Target price: Rs 750

Keep a stop at Rs 732 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 743 and Rs 747. Book profits at Rs 750.

Cipla   

Current price: Rs 553  

Target price: Rs 542

Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 545 and Rs 548. Book profits at Rs 542. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, 
unless otherwise stated

image
Business Standard
177 22