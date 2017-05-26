Today's picks: 26 May, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,509 (fut: 9,492), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,445. Stop-short positions at 9,555. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,605. A long 9,600c (56), short 9,700p (27) could gain 10-15 if the index future rises to 9,550.

Bank Nifty

Current: 23,190 (fut: 23,000)

Target: NA

Futures likely to open high, followed by some profit-booking. Stop-long positions at 22,900. Stop-short positions at 23,200. Big moves could go till 23,400, 22,750.

Hero MotoCorp



Current price: Rs 3,625

Target price: Rs 3,685

Keep a stop at Rs 3,595 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 3,665 and Rs 3,675. Book profits at Rs 3,685.

Larsen & Toubro



Current price: Rs 1,770

Target price: Rs 1,805

Keep a stop at Rs 1,750 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,785 and Rs 1,795.

Book profits at Rs 1,805.





Current price: Rs 983

Target price: Rs 968

Keep a stop at Rs 992 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 970 and Rs 974.

Book profits at Rs 968.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated