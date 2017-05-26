JUST IN
GST: Investor patience will be tested

Nifty may enter 9,550-9,600 zone if its holds above 9,450: Chandan Taparia
Business Standard

Today's picks: 26 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,509 (fut: 9,492), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,445. Stop-short positions at 9,555. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,605. A long 9,600c (56), short 9,700p (27) could gain 10-15 if the index future rises to 9,550.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 23,190 (fut: 23,000)
Target: NA
Futures likely to open high, followed by some profit-booking. Stop-long positions at 22,900. Stop-short positions at 23,200. Big moves could go till 23,400, 22,750.

Hero MotoCorp

Current price: Rs 3,625  
Target price: Rs 3,685 
Keep a stop at Rs 3,595 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 3,665 and Rs 3,675. Book profits at Rs 3,685.  

Larsen & Toubro 
 
Current price: Rs 1,770
Target price: Rs 1,805
Keep a stop at Rs 1,750 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,785 and Rs 1,795. 
Book profits at Rs 1,805.

Infosys  
 
Current price: Rs 983 
Target price: Rs 968
Keep a stop at Rs 992 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 970 and Rs 974. 
Book profits at Rs 968. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

