Today's picks: 28 June 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,511 (fut: 9,514), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,625. A long 9,500p (30), short 9,400p (8) could gain 10-15 if the index dips till 9,450.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,216 (fut: 23,219)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,100. Stop-short positions at 23,325. Big moves could go till 22,900, 23,550. Downtrend may continue if support at 23,050 is broken.
UltraTech
Current price: Rs 3,877
Target price: Rs 3,800
Keep a stop at Rs 3,910 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 3,815 and Rs 3,835. Book profits at Rs 3,800.
Lupin
Current price: Rs 1,062
Target price: Rs 1,080
Keep a stop at Rs 1,050 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,073 and Rs 1,077.
Book profits at Rs 1,080.
HCL Tech
Current price: Rs 840
Target price: Rs 825
Keep a stop at Rs 850 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 827 and Rs 830. Book profits at Rs 825.
