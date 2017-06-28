TRENDING ON BS
Today's picks: 28 June 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, UltraTech, Lupin, HCL Tech

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 9,511 (fut: 9,514), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,625. A long 9,500p (30), short 9,400p (8) could gain 10-15 if the index dips till 9,450.


 
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,216 (fut: 23,219)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,100. Stop-short positions at 23,325. Big moves could go till 22,900, 23,550. Downtrend may continue if support at 23,050 is broken. 
 
UltraTech
Current price: Rs 3,877
Target price: Rs 3,800
Keep a stop at Rs 3,910 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 3,815 and Rs 3,835. Book profits at Rs 3,800. 
 
Lupin
Current price: Rs 1,062
Target price: Rs 1,080
Keep a stop at Rs 1,050 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,073 and Rs 1,077.
Book profits at Rs 1,080.
 
HCL Tech  
Current price: Rs 840
Target price: Rs 825
Keep a stop at Rs 850 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 827 and Rs 830. Book profits at Rs 825. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

