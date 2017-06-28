Today's picks: 28 June 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, UltraTech, Lupin, HCL Tech

Nifty

Current: 9,511 (fut: 9,514), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,400, 9,625. A long 9,500p (30), short 9,400p (8) could gain 10-15 if the index dips till 9,450.



Bank Nifty

Current: 23,216 (fut: 23,219)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,100. Stop-short positions at 23,325. Big moves could go till 22,900, 23,550. Downtrend may continue if support at 23,050 is broken.



UltraTech

Current price: Rs 3,877

Target price: Rs 3,800

Keep a stop at Rs 3,910 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 3,815 and Rs 3,835. Book profits at Rs 3,800.



Lupin

Current price: Rs 1,062

Target price: Rs 1,080

Keep a stop at Rs 1,050 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,073 and Rs 1,077.

Book profits at Rs 1,080.



HCL Tech

Current price: Rs 840

Target price: Rs 825

Keep a stop at Rs 850 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 827 and Rs 830. Book profits at Rs 825.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta