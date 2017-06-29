Today's picks: 29 June 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,491 (fut: 9,502) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,500. Big moves could go till 9,600, 9,400. Traders don't expect a big move. A long 9,500p (25), long 9,500c (25) combination breaks even at 9,450, 9,550.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,235.85 (futures: 23,257.70)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23150. Stop-short positions at 23,375. Big moves could go till 23,500, 23,000. Support at 23,150, 23,050. Trend has a downside bias but short-covering could hold prices up today.
ZEE Entertainment
Current price: Rs 484
Target price: Rs 475
Keep a stop at Rs 489 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 478 and Rs 480. Book profits at Rs 475.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 246
Target price: Rs 241
Keep a stop at Rs 249 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 242 and Rs 243. Book profits at Rs 241.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 521
Target price: Rs 530
Keep a stop at Rs 516 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 525 and Rs 527. book profits at Rs 530.
