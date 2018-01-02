JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: 3 January, 2018

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HPCL

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,442 (fut: 10,463) Target: NA
 
Stop-long positions at 10,375. Stop-short positions at 10,525. Big moves could go till 10,575, 10,325. A long 10,300p (72), short 10,200p (49) costs 23 and it could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,375. 

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,338  (futures: 25,382
 
Target: NA  
 
Stop-long positions at 25,275. Stop-short positions at 25,500. Big moves could go till 25,000, 25,750. Trend looks bearish. 

Tata Motors
 
Current price: Rs 439
 
Target price: Rs 448
 
Keep a stop at Rs 435 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 445 and Rs 447. Book profits at Rs 448.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
 
Current price: Rs 1,183
 
Target price: Rs 1,165
 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,167 and Rs 1,170. Book profits at Rs 1,165. 

HPCL
 
Current price: Rs 406
 
Target price: Rs 398
 
Keep a stop at Rs 410 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 400 and Rs 402. Book profits at Rs 398.
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 23:46 IST

