Today's picks: 3 January, 2018

Nifty



Current: 10,442 (fut: 10,463) Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 10,375. Stop-short positions at 10,525. Big moves could go till 10,575, 10,325. A long 10,300p (72), short 10,200p (49) costs 23 and it could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,375.

Bank Nifty



Current: 25,338 (futures: 25,382)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 25,275. Stop-short positions at 25,500. Big moves could go till 25,000, 25,750. Trend looks bearish.

Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 439



Target price: Rs 448



Keep a stop at Rs 435 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 445 and Rs 447. Book profits at Rs 448.

Indiabulls Housing Finance



Current price: Rs 1,183



Target price: Rs 1,165



Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,167 and Rs 1,170. Book profits at Rs 1,165.

HPCL



Current price: Rs 406



Target price: Rs 398



Keep a stop at Rs 410 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 400 and Rs 402. Book profits at Rs 398.