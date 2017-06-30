Today's picks: 30 June 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,504 (fut: 9,526), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,625, 9,375. A long 9,400p (65), short 9,300p (43) could gain 15-20 if the index dips till 9,425.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,227 (fut: 23,230)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,125. Stop-short positions at 23,350. Big moves could go till 23,600, 22,900. Downtrend may
continue.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 435
Target price: Rs 425
Keep a stop at Rs 440 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 426 and Rs 428. Book profits at Rs 425.
Lupin
Current price: Rs 1,055
Target price: Rs 1,070
Keep a stop at Rs 1,045 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,068. Book profits at Rs 1,070
Current price: Rs 382
Target price: Rs 390
Keep a stop at Rs 380 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 385 and Rs 386. Book profits at Rs 388.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU