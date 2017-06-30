Today's picks: 30 June 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,504 (fut: 9,526), Target: NA

Bank Nifty

Current: 23,227 (fut: 23,230)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,125. Stop-short positions at 23,350. Big moves could go till 23,600, 22,900. Downtrend may





Tata Motors Current price: Rs 435 Target price: Rs 425 Keep a stop at Rs 440 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 426 and Rs 428. Book profits at Rs 425. continue.

Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,625, 9,375. A long 9,400p (65), short 9,300p (43) could gain 15-20 if the index dips till 9,425.