Business Standard

Today's picks: 30 June 2017

Nifty,Bank Nifty,Tata Motors,Lupin, Bharti Airtel

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,504 (fut: 9,526), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,450. Stop-short positions at 9,575. Big moves could go till 9,625, 9,375. A long 9,400p (65), short 9,300p (43) could gain 15-20 if the index dips till 9,425.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23,227 (fut: 23,230)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,125. Stop-short positions at 23,350. Big moves could go till 23,600, 22,900. Downtrend may 
continue.

Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 435 
Target price: Rs 425 
Keep a stop at Rs 440 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 426 and Rs 428. Book profits at Rs 425.  

Lupin
Current price: Rs 1,055
Target price: Rs 1,070
Keep a stop at Rs 1,045 and go 
long. Add to the position between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,068. Book profits at Rs 1,070

Current price: Rs 382 
Target price: Rs 390
Keep a stop at Rs 380 and go 
long. Add to the position between Rs 385 and Rs 386. Book profits at Rs 388.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated  
First Published: Fri, June 30 2017. 06:00 IST

