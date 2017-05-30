TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Sebi cracks the whip on p-notes
Business Standard

Today's picks: 30 May, 2017

Nifty , Bank Nifty ,Power Grid, Hind Unilever

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,605 (fut: 9,609), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,475. A long 9,5000p (75), short 9,400p (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23183 (fut: 23130)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,000. Stop-short positions at 23,250. Big moves could go till 23,450, 22,800. Correction looks likely to continue.

PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 209 
Target price: Rs 213
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.

Sun Pharma 
Current price: Rs 503
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 508 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494. Book profits at Rs 490.

Current price: Rs 1,072 
Target price: Rs 1,085
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,083. Book profits at Rs 1,085.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated


PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 30 May, 2017

Nifty , Bank Nifty ,Power Grid, Hind Unilever

Nifty , Bank Nifty ,Power Grid, Hind Unilever
Nifty 
Current: 9,605 (fut: 9,609), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,475. A long 9,5000p (75), short 9,400p (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23183 (fut: 23130)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,000. Stop-short positions at 23,250. Big moves could go till 23,450, 22,800. Correction looks likely to continue.

PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 209 
Target price: Rs 213
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.

Sun Pharma 
Current price: Rs 503
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 508 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494. Book profits at Rs 490.

Current price: Rs 1,072 
Target price: Rs 1,085
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,083. Book profits at Rs 1,085.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated


image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 30 May, 2017

Nifty , Bank Nifty ,Power Grid, Hind Unilever

Nifty 
Current: 9,605 (fut: 9,609), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,475. A long 9,5000p (75), short 9,400p (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 23183 (fut: 23130)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,000. Stop-short positions at 23,250. Big moves could go till 23,450, 22,800. Correction looks likely to continue.

PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 209 
Target price: Rs 213
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.

Sun Pharma 
Current price: Rs 503
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 508 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494. Book profits at Rs 490.

Current price: Rs 1,072 
Target price: Rs 1,085
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,083. Book profits at Rs 1,085.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated


image
Business Standard
177 22