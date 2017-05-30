Today's picks: 30 May, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,605 (fut: 9,609), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,475. A long 9,5000p (75), short 9,400p (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.

Bank Nifty

Current: 23183 (fut: 23130)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,000. Stop-short positions at 23,250. Big moves could go till 23,450, 22,800. Correction looks likely to continue.

PowerGrid

Current price: Rs 209

Target price: Rs 213

Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 503

Target price: Rs 490

Keep a stop at Rs 508 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494. Book profits at Rs 490.

Current price: Rs 1,072

Target price: Rs 1,085