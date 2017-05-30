Today's picks: 30 May, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,605 (fut: 9,609), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,525. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,475. A long 9,5000p (75), short 9,400p (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23183 (fut: 23130)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,000. Stop-short positions at 23,250. Big moves could go till 23,450, 22,800. Correction looks likely to continue.
PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 209
Target price: Rs 213
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 503
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 508 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 494. Book profits at Rs 490.
Current price: Rs 1,072
Target price: Rs 1,085
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,083. Book profits at Rs 1,085.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
