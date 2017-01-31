Today's picks: 31 January, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,633 (fut: 8,658) Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 8,595. Stop-short positions at 8,720. Big moves could go till 8,500, 8,755. Short-term trend unclear. A long 8,500p (85), short 8,400p (60) costs 25. It could gain 15-20 if the index corrects till 8,575.
Bank Nifty
Current: 19,585 (futures: 19,642)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 19,520. Stop-short positions at 19,775. Big moves could go till 20,000, 19,300. Trend looks slightly bearish.
Aurobindo Pharma
Current price: Rs 695
Target price: Rs 685
Keep a stop at Rs 701 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 687 and Rs 690. Book profits at Rs 685.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 532
Target price: Rs 522
Keep a stop at Rs 538 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 525 and Rs 527. Book profits at Rs 522.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 191.5
Target price: Rs 196
Keep a stop at Rs 190 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 193 and Rs 194. Book profits at Rs 196.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
