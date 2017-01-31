Today's picks: 31 January, 2017

Nifty , Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Motors, and Tata Motors

Nifty



Current: 8,633 (fut: 8,658) Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 8,595. Stop-short positions at 8,720. Big moves could go till 8,500, 8,755. Short-term trend unclear. A long 8,500p (85), short 8,400p (60) costs 25. It could gain 15-20 if the index corrects till 8,575.



Bank Nifty



Current: 19,585 (futures: 19,642)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 19,520. Stop-short positions at 19,775. Big moves could go till 20,000, 19,300. Trend looks slightly bearish.



Aurobindo Pharma



Current price: Rs 695

Target price: Rs 685

Keep a stop at Rs 701 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 687 and Rs 690. Book profits at Rs 685.



Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 532

Target price: Rs 522

Keep a stop at Rs 538 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 525 and Rs 527. Book profits at Rs 522.



Hindalco



Current price: Rs 191.5

Target price: Rs 196

Keep a stop at Rs 190 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 193 and Rs 194. Book profits at Rs 196.



Devangshu Datta

