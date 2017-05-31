JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: 31 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, HeroMotoCorp, Infratel, Tata Steel

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,625   (fut: 9,615) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,545. Stop-short positions at 9,680. Big moves could go till 9,720, 9,495. A long 9,500p (70), short 9,400p (47) could gain 10-15 if the futures drops till 9,550.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,307   (futures: 23,250) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,175. Stop-short positions at 23,325. Big moves could go till 23,550, 22,900. Backwardation suggests a bias towards correction.

HeroMotoCorp           
Current price: Rs 3,740 
Target price: Rs 3,810
Keep a stop at Rs 3,700 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 3780 and Rs 3,800. Book profits at Rs 3,810.

Current price: Rs 372   
Target price: Rs 366
Keep a stop at Rs 376 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 368 and Rs 369. Book profits at Rs 366.

Tata Steel        
Current price: Rs 512 
Target price: NA
Keep a stop at Rs 506 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 517 and Rs 518. Book profits at Rs 520.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated


First Published: Wed, May 31 2017. 06:00 IST

