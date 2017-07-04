TRENDING ON BS
Lower taxes to fire up revenues, earnings for cigarette makers
Business Standard

Today's Picks: 4 July 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty , ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,615 (fut: 9,628) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions at 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,500, 9,750. A long 9,700c (62), short 9,800c (30)could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,700.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,272  (futures: 23,325) Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,225. Stop-short positions at 23,425. Big 
moves could go till 23,000, 23,650. May be a downside bias. 

ITC           
Current price: Rs 342 
Target price: Rs 348
Keep a stop at Rs 338 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 346 and Rs 347. Book profits at Rs 348.

Hindustan Unilever    
Current price: Rs 1,098  
Target price: Rs 1,120
Keep a stop at Rs 1,090 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,115. Book profits at Rs 1,120. 

Lupin        
Current price: Rs 1,054  
Target price: Rs 1,035
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,040 and Rs 1,045. Book profits at Rs 1,035.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated  

