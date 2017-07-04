Today's Picks: 4 July 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,615 (fut: 9,628) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions at 9,700. Big moves could go till 9,500, 9,750. A long 9,700c (62), short 9,800c (30)could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,700.
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,272 (futures: 23,325) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,225. Stop-short positions at 23,425. Big
moves could go till 23,000, 23,650. May be a downside bias.
Current price: Rs 342
Target price: Rs 348
Keep a stop at Rs 338 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 346 and Rs 347. Book profits at Rs 348.
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,098
Target price: Rs 1,120
Keep a stop at Rs 1,090 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,115. Book profits at Rs 1,120.
Current price: Rs 1,054
Target price: Rs 1,035
Keep a stop at Rs 1,065 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,040 and Rs 1,045. Book profits at Rs 1,035.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
