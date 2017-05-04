Today's picks: 4 May, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,312 (fut: 9,336) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,250. Stop-short positions at 9,410. Big moves could go till 9,225, 9,450. A long 9,300p (81), short 9,200p (51) could gain 10-15 if the index falls till 9,270.
Bank Nifty
Current: 22,307 (futures: 22,341)
Target: NA
Stop-loss short positions at 22,450. Stop-loss long positions at 22,225. Big moves could go till 22,700, 22,000. Maybe a volatile session with negative bias.
Aurobindo Pharma
Current price: Rs 585
Target price: Rs 575
Keep a stop at Rs 590 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 577 and Rs 579.
Book profits at Rs 575.
Power Grid
Current price: Rs 211
Target price: Rs 215
Keep a stop at Rs 209 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 213 and Rs 214. Book profits at Rs 215.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,571
Target price: Rs 1,545
Keep a stop at Rs 1,585 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,560. Book profits at Rs 1,545.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated Devangshu Datta
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU