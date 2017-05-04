Today's picks: 4 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma, Power Grid, HDFC

Nifty

Current: 9,312 (fut: 9,336) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,250. Stop-short positions at 9,410. Big moves could go till 9,225, 9,450. A long 9,300p (81), short 9,200p (51) could gain 10-15 if the index falls till 9,270.



Bank Nifty

Current: 22,307 (futures: 22,341)

Target: NA

Stop-loss short positions at 22,450. Stop-loss long positions at 22,225. Big moves could go till 22,700, 22,000. Maybe a volatile session with negative bias.



Aurobindo Pharma

Current price: Rs 585

Target price: Rs 575

Keep a stop at Rs 590 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 577 and Rs 579.

Book profits at Rs 575.





Current price: Rs 211

Target price: Rs 215

Keep a stop at Rs 209 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 213 and Rs 214. Book profits at Rs 215.



HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,571

Target price: Rs 1,545

Keep a stop at Rs 1,585 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,560. Book profits at Rs 1,545.





Devangshu Datta

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise statedDevangshu Datta