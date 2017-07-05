Today's Picks: 5 July 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,613 (fut: 9,620), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,570. Stop-short positions at 9,675. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,500. A long 9,500p (57), 9,400p (36) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,550.

Bank Nifty

Current: 23,214 (fut: 23,246) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,150. Stop-short positions at 23,350. Big moves could go till 23,600, 22,900. Downside bias more likely.

Maruti Suzuki

Current price: Rs 7,376 Target price: Rs 7,450

Keep a stop at Rs 7,300 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 7,400 and Rs 7,425. Book profits at Rs 7,450.

Current price: Rs 247 Target price: Rs 242

Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 242.

Dr Reddy's Lab

Current price: Rs 2,624 Target price: Rs 2,580

Keep a stop at Rs 2,650 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,590 and Rs 2,600 Book profits at Rs 2,580.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated