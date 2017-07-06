JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

NMDC lowers iron ore prices by 8-9% amid supply glut, demand slump

Buy Jain Irrigation, Lupin and BEL, says Vaishali Parekh
Business Standard

Today's picks: 6 July 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Ambuja Cements

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,637  (fut: 9,647) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,590. Stop-short positions at 9,705. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,550 but large resistance between 9,675 and 9,700. A long 9,600p (77), short 9,500p (49) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,600.
 
Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,352  (futures: 23,407) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,300. 
Stop-short positions at 23,500. Big 
moves could go till 23,650, 23,150. 
Upside bias more likely.
 
Zee Entertainment           
Current price: Rs 500
Target price: Rs 490
Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 495. Book profits at Rs 490. 

Infosys    
Current price: Rs 951   
Target price: Rs 930
Keep a stop at Rs 960 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 940. Book profits at Rs 930. 

Ambuja Cements         
Current price: Rs 253 
Target price: Rs 258
Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 256 and Rs 257.  Book profits at Rs 258.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, July 06 2017. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements