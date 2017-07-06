Today's picks: 6 July 2017

Current: 9,637 (fut: 9,647) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,590. Stop-short positions at 9,705. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,550 but large resistance between 9,675 and 9,700. A long 9,600p (77), short 9,500p (49) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,600.



Bank

Current: 23,352 (futures: 23,407)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,300.

Stop-short positions at 23,500. Big

moves could go till 23,650, 23,150.

Upside bias more likely.



Current price: Rs 500

Target price: Rs 490

Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 492 and Rs 495. Book profits at Rs 490.





Current price: Rs 951

Target price: Rs 930

Keep a stop at Rs 960 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 935 and Rs 940. Book profits at Rs 930.





Current price: Rs 253

Target price: Rs 258

Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 256 and Rs 257. Book profits at Rs 258.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated