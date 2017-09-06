Today's picks: 6 September 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,952 (fut: 9,975), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,900.
Stop-short positions at 10,050.
Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850.
A long 9,900p (88), short 9,800p (62)
could gain 10-15 if the market tests 9,900.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,328 (fut: 24,389)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,285. Stop-short positions at 24,500.
Big moves could go till 24,700, 24,075.
If the range-trading pattern is maintained, a drop till 24,150 is likely.
Ambuja Cements
Current price: Rs 282
Target price: Rs 287
Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 285 and Rs 286.
Book profits at Rs 287.
Vedanta
Current price: Rs 318
Target price: Rs 324
Keep a stop at Rs 315 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 322 and Rs 323. Book profits at Rs 324.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 492
Target price: Rs 483
Keep a stop at Rs 496 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 484 and Rs 486. Book profits at Rs 483.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
