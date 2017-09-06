Today's picks: 6 September 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,952 (fut: 9,975), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,900.

Stop-short positions at 10,050.

Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850.

A long 9,900p (88), short 9,800p (62)

could gain 10-15 if the market tests 9,900.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,328 (fut: 24,389)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,285. Stop-short positions at 24,500.

Big moves could go till 24,700, 24,075.

If the range-trading pattern is maintained, a drop till 24,150 is likely.

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 282

Target price: Rs 287

Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 285 and Rs 286.

Book profits at Rs 287.

Vedanta

Current price: Rs 318

Target price: Rs 324

Keep a stop at Rs 315 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 322 and Rs 323. Book profits at Rs 324.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 492

Target price: Rs 483

Keep a stop at Rs 496 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 484 and Rs 486. Book profits at Rs 483.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated