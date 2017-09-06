JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: 6 September 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Ambuja Cements, Vedanta and Sun Pharma

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,952 (fut: 9,975), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,900.

Stop-short positions at 10,050.

Big moves could go till 10,100, 9,850.

A long 9,900p (88), short 9,800p (62)

could gain 10-15 if the market tests 9,900.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 24,328 (fut: 24,389)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,285. Stop-short positions at 24,500.

Big moves could go till 24,700, 24,075.

If the range-trading pattern is maintained, a drop till 24,150 is likely.

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 282

Target price: Rs 287 

Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 285 and Rs 286. 

Book profits at Rs 287. 

Vedanta

Current price: Rs 318 

Target price: Rs 324

Keep a stop at Rs 315 and go long. 

Add to the position between Rs 322 and Rs 323. Book profits at Rs 324.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 492 

Target price: Rs 483

Keep a stop at Rs 496 and go long. 

Add to the position between Rs 484 and Rs 486. Book profits at Rs 483.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 05:00 IST

