Business Standard

Today's picks: 7 February, 2017

Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
 
Current: 8,801   (fut: 8,815) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,950, 8,675. A long 8,900c (49), short 9,000c (22) could gain 15-20 if the 8,900 mark is hit.

Bank Nifty      
 
Current: 20,371  (futures: 20,427) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,300. Stop-short positions at 20,550. Big moves could 
go till 20,750, 20,075. Uptrend remains 
in force.   

Ambuja Cements    
       
Current price: Rs 240 
Target price: Rs 245
Keep a stop at Rs 237 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 245. 

Dr Reddy's Lab   
 
Current: Rs 3,097   
Target: Rs 3,045
Keep a stop at Rs 3,130 and go short. Add 
to the position between Rs 3,050 and Rs 3,065. Book profits at Rs 3,045. 

Tata Power  
       
Current: Rs 82 
Target: Rs 84
Keep a stop at Rs 81 and go long. Add 
to the position between Rs 83.5 and Rs 83.75. Book profits at Rs 84. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

