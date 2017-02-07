Today's picks: 7 February, 2017





Current: 8,801 (fut: 8,815) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,950, 8,675. A long 8,900c (49), short 9,000c (22) could gain 15-20 if the 8,900 mark is hit.

Bank



Current: 20,371 (futures: 20,427)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,300. Stop-short positions at 20,550. Big moves could

go till 20,750, 20,075. Uptrend remains

in force.





Current price: Rs 240

Target price: Rs 245

Keep a stop at Rs 237 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 245.

Dr Reddy's Lab



Current: Rs 3,097

Target: Rs 3,045

Keep a stop at Rs 3,130 and go short. Add

to the position between Rs 3,050 and Rs 3,065. Book profits at Rs 3,045.





Current: Rs 82

Target: Rs 84

Keep a stop at Rs 81 and go long. Add

to the position between Rs 83.5 and Rs 83.75. Book profits at Rs 84.