Today's picks: 7 July, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,674 (fut: 9,668), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550 but large resistances between 9,675 and 9,700. A long 9,600p (64), short 9,500p (40) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,600.

Bank

Current: 23,466 (fut: 23,473), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,375. Stop-short positions at 23,575. Big moves could go till 23,750, 23,175. Support between 23,425 and 23,450 is critical.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 545 Target price: Rs 535

Keep a stop at Rs 550 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 537 and Rs 539. Book profits at Rs 535.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 381 Target price: Rs 387

Keep a stop at Rs 378 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 385 and Rs 386. Book profits at Rs 387

ITC

Current price: Rs 337

Target price: Rs 343

Keep a stop at Rs 334 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 341 and Rs 342. Book profits at Rs 343.



Target price, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated