Business Standard

Today's picks: 7 July, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and ITC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,674 (fut: 9,668), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,600. Stop-short positions at 9,725. Big moves could go till 9,775, 9,550 but large resistances between 9,675 and 9,700. A long 9,600p (64), short 9,500p (40) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 9,600. 

Nifty Bank
Current: 23,466 (fut: 23,473), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,375. Stop-short positions at 23,575. Big moves could go till 23,750, 23,175. Support between 23,425 and 23,450 is critical. 

Sun Pharma 
Current price: Rs 545 Target price: Rs 535
Keep a stop at Rs 550  and go short. Add to the position between Rs 537 and Rs 539. Book profits at Rs 535. 

Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 381 Target price: Rs 387
Keep a stop at Rs 378 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 385 and Rs 386. Book profits at Rs 387

ITC
Current price: Rs 337 
Target price: Rs 343
Keep a stop at Rs 334 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 341 and Rs 342. Book profits at Rs 343. 
 
Target price, projected movements in terms of  next session, unless otherwise stated 
First Published: Fri, July 07 2017. 06:00 IST

