Today's picks: 8 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Tata Motors

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 8,768   (fut: 8,790)
Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 8,725.
Stop-short positions at 8,855. Big moves could go till 8,900, 8,675. A long 8,900c, (41), short 9,000c (19) could gain 10-15 if the futures breaks 8,850. Volatility may rise.

Bank Nifty
Current: 20,327   (futures: 20,375)
Target: NA 
Stop-long positions at 20,275. Stop-short positions at 20,475.
Big moves could go till 20,750, 20,000. High volatility likely due to RBI meet.

Maruti Suzuki           
Current price: Rs 6,201 
Target price: Rs 6,135
Keep a stop at Rs 6,230 and go short. Add  to the position between Rs 6,150 and Rs 6,165. Book profits at Rs 6,135.
 
BPCL
Current: Rs 717  
Target: Rs 730
Keep a stop at Rs 710 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 725 and Rs 728. Book profits
at Rs 730.
 
Tata Motors        
Current: Rs 507
Target: Rs 495
Keep a stop at Rs 513 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 497 and Rs 500. Book profits
at Rs 495.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

