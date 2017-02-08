Today's picks: 8 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Tata Motors

Nifty

Current: 8,768 (fut: 8,790)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,725.

Stop-short positions at 8,855. Big moves could go till 8,900, 8,675. A long 8,900c, (41), short 9,000c (19) could gain 10-15 if the futures breaks 8,850. Volatility may rise.



Bank Nifty

Current: 20,327 (futures: 20,375)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,275. Stop-short positions at 20,475.

Big moves could go till 20,750, 20,000. High volatility likely due to RBI meet.



Maruti Suzuki

Current price: Rs 6,201

Target price: Rs 6,135

Keep a stop at Rs 6,230 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,150 and Rs 6,165. Book profits at Rs 6,135.



BPCL

Current: Rs 717

Target: Rs 730

Keep a stop at Rs 710 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 725 and Rs 728. Book profits

at Rs 730.



Tata Motors

Current: Rs 507

Target: Rs 495

Keep a stop at Rs 513 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 497 and Rs 500. Book profits

at Rs 495.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta