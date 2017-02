Today's picks: 8 February, 2017

Nifty

Current: 8,768 (fut: 8,790)

Target: NA

Bank Nifty

Maruti Suzuki

BPCL

Tata Motors

Stop-long positions at 8,725.Stop-short positions at 8,855. Big moves could go till 8,900, 8,675. A long 8,900c, (41), short 9,000c (19) could gain 10-15 if the futures breaks 8,850. Volatility may rise.Current:(futures:Target:Stop-long positions at 20,275. Stop-short positions at 20,475.Big moves could go till 20,750, 20,000. High volatility likely due to RBI meet.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 6,230 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,150 and Rs 6,165. Book profits at Rs 6,135.Current:Target:Keep a stop at Rs 710 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 725 and Rs 728. Book profitsat Rs 730.Current:Target:Keep a stop at Rs 513 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 497 and Rs 500. Book profitsat Rs 495.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated