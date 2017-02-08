Today's picks: 8 February, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,768 (fut: 8,790)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,725.
Stop-short positions at 8,855. Big moves could go till 8,900, 8,675. A long 8,900c, (41), short 9,000c (19) could gain 10-15 if the futures breaks 8,850. Volatility may rise.
Bank Nifty
Current: 20,327 (futures: 20,375)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,275. Stop-short positions at 20,475.
Big moves could go till 20,750, 20,000. High volatility likely due to RBI meet.
Maruti Suzuki
Current price: Rs 6,201
Target price: Rs 6,135
Keep a stop at Rs 6,230 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 6,150 and Rs 6,165. Book profits at Rs 6,135.
BPCL
Current: Rs 717
Target: Rs 730
Keep a stop at Rs 710 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 725 and Rs 728. Book profits
at Rs 730.
Tata Motors
Current: Rs 507
Target: Rs 495
Keep a stop at Rs 513 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 497 and Rs 500. Book profits
at Rs 495.
