Today's picks: 9 February, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,769 (fut: 8,803)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,730. Stop-short positions at 8,875.
Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (23) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 8,750.
Bank Nifty
Current: 20,245 (futures: 20,396)
Target: NA
Stop-short positions at 20,500. Stop-long positions at 20,300.
Big moves could go till 20,100, 20,700. A correction is likely, given the Reserve Bank attitude.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 662
Target price: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 669 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.
Bharti Infratel
Current: Rs 310
Target: Rs 304
Keep a stop at Rs 313 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 305 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 304.
Infosys
Current: Rs 937
Target: Rs 920
Keep a stop at Rs 945 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 925 and Rs 930. Book profits at Rs 920.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU