BNP Paribas relinquishes its board positions at Geojit
Business Standard

Today's picks: 9 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Infosys

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current:  8,769   (fut: 8,803)
Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 8,730. Stop-short positions at 8,875.
Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (23) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 8,750.
 
Bank Nifty    
Current: 20,245   (futures: 20,396)
Target: NA 
Stop-short positions at 20,500. Stop-long positions at 20,300.
Big moves could go till 20,100, 20,700. A correction is likely, given  the Reserve Bank attitude.
 
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 662  
Target price: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 669 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.
 
Bharti Infratel
Current: Rs 310  
Target: Rs 304
Keep a stop at Rs 313 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 305 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 304.
 
Infosys
Current: Rs 937
Target: Rs 920
Keep a stop at Rs 945 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 925 and Rs 930. Book profits at Rs 920.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated     

