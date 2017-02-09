Today's picks: 9 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Infosys

Nifty

Current: 8,769 (fut: 8,803)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,730. Stop-short positions at 8,875.

Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (23) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 8,750.



Bank Nifty

Current: 20,245 (futures: 20,396)

Target: NA

Stop-short positions at 20,500. Stop-long positions at 20,300.

Big moves could go till 20,100, 20,700. A correction is likely, given the Reserve Bank attitude.



Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 662

Target price: Rs 650

Keep a stop at Rs 669 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.



Bharti Infratel

Current: Rs 310

Target: Rs 304

Keep a stop at Rs 313 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 305 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 304.



Infosys

Current: Rs 937

Target: Rs 920

Keep a stop at Rs 945 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 925 and Rs 930. Book profits at Rs 920.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Devangshu Datta