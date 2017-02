Today's picks: 9 February, 2017

Nifty

Current: 8,769 (fut: 8,803)

Target: NA

Bank Nifty

Sun Pharma

Bharti Infratel

Infosys

Stop-long positions at 8,730. Stop-short positions at 8,875.Big moves could go till 8,925, 8,675. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (23) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 8,750.Current:(futures:Target: NAStop-short positions at 20,500. Stop-long positions at 20,300.Big moves could go till 20,100, 20,700. A correction is likely, given the Reserve Bank attitude.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 669 and goshort. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.Current:Target:Keep a stop at Rs 313 and goshort. Add to the position between Rs 305 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 304.Current:Target:Keep a stop at Rs 945 and goshort. Add to the position between Rs 925 and Rs 930. Book profits at Rs 920.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated