Today's picks: 9 January, 2018

Nifty

Current: 10,623 (fut: 10,626), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A long 10,700c (59), short 10,800c (27) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 10,700.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,676 (fut: 25,720)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,600. Stop-short positions at 25,850. Big moves could go till 26,025, 25,425. The Bank is bullish but less so than the broader market.

Lupin

Current price: Rs 922

Target price: Rs 937

Keep a stop at Rs 912 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 930 and Rs 934. Book profits at Rs 937.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 769

Target price: Rs 755

Keep a stop at Rs 777 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 758 and Rs 762. Book profits at Rs 755.

Zee Entertainment

Current price: Rs 594

Target price: Rs 602

Keep a stop at Rs 589 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 600 and Rs 601. Book profits at Rs 602.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated