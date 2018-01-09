Today's picks: 9 January, 2018

Nifty
Current: 10,623 (fut: 10,626), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A long 10,700c (59), short 10,800c (27) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 10,700.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,676 (fut: 25,720)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,600. Stop-short positions at 25,850. Big moves could go till 26,025, 25,425. The Bank Nifty
is bullish but less so than the broader market.
Lupin
Current price: Rs 922
Target price: Rs 937
Keep a stop at Rs 912 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 930 and Rs 934. Book profits at Rs 937.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 769
Target price: Rs 755
Keep a stop at Rs 777 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 758 and Rs 762. Book profits at Rs 755.
Zee Entertainment
Current price: Rs 594
Target price: Rs 602
Keep a stop at Rs 589 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 600 and Rs 601. Book profits at Rs 602.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
