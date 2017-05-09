TRENDING ON BS
Cash-dependent finance firms may stay stressed
Business Standard

Today's picks: 9 May, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, ACC, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 9,314  (fut: 9,345) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,270. Stop-short positions at 9,420. Big moves could go till 9,475, 9,225. A long 9,300p (62), short 9,200p (37) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls below 9,300.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 22,801   (futures: 22,786

Target: NA  

Stop-long positions at 22,675. Stop-short positions at 22,900. Big moves could go till 23,100, 22,450. The index may be ready for a correction after several up-sessions.   

ACC           

Current price: Rs 1,711 

Target price: Rs 1,740

Keep a stop at Rs 1,695 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,735. Book profits at Rs 1,740.


Current price: Rs 340

Target price: Rs 335

Keep a stop at Rs 343 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 336 and Rs 337. Book profits at Rs 335.  

Larsen & Toubro        

Current price: Rs 1,710  

Target price: Rs 1,680

Keep a stop at Rs 1,725 and go short. 

Add to the position between Rs 1,685 and Rs 1,690. Book profits at Rs 1,680.  

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

