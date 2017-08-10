Today's Picks: August 10, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,908 (fut: 9,912), Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,850. Stop short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 9,800, 10,025. A long 9,800p (73), short 9,700p (49) could double if the correction tests the 9,850 support.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,374 (fut: 24,434)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24,300. Stop short positions at 24,550. Big moves could go till 24,050, 24,800. Correction may continue.
Current price: Rs 300
Target price: Rs 306
Keep a stop at Rs 297 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 304 and Rs 305. Book profits at Rs 306
Lupin
Current price: Rs 953
Target price: Rs 935
Keep a stop at Rs 965 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 938 and Rs 942. Book profits at Rs 935.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 416
Target price: Rs 408
Keep a stop at Rs 420 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 410 and Rs 412. Book profits at Rs 408
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
