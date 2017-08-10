Today's Picks: August 10, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,908 (fut: 9,912), Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,850. Stop short positions at 9,975. Big moves could go till 9,800, 10,025. A long 9,800p (73), short 9,700p (49) could double if the correction tests the 9,850 support.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,374 (fut: 24,434)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 24,300. Stop short positions at 24,550. Big moves could go till 24,050, 24,800. Correction may continue.

Current price: Rs 300

Target price: Rs 306

Keep a stop at Rs 297 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 304 and Rs 305. Book profits at Rs 306

Lupin

Current price: Rs 953

Target price: Rs 935

Keep a stop at Rs 965 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 938 and Rs 942. Book profits at Rs 935.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 416

Target price: Rs 408

Keep a stop at Rs 420 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 410 and Rs 412. Book profits at Rs 408

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated