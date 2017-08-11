TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Sugar mills on debt reduction spree
Business Standard

Today's picks: August 11, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Cipla, Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 9,820 (fut: 9,878), Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,820. Stop short positions at 9,930. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,900. Chance of some short-covering today. A long 10,000c (55), short 10,100c (28) could gain 10-15 if the Nifty futures tests 9,950.

 
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,217 (fut: 24,360)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24,225. Stop short positions at 24,500. Big moves could go till 24,650, 24,000. Trend seems down but short-covering could trigger a rally.
 
Infosys 
Current price: Rs 981
Target price: Rs 1,000
Keep a stop at Rs 970 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 990 and Rs 995. Book profits at Rs 1,000.
 
Cipla     
Current price: Rs 548
Target price: Rs 538
Keep a stop at Rs 554 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 540 and Rs 543. Book profits at Rs 538.Infosys 
 
Coal India    
Current price: Rs 239
Target price: Rs 234
Keep a stop at Rs 242 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements