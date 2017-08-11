Today's picks: August 11, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,820 (fut: 9,878), Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,820. Stop short positions at 9,930. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,900. Chance of some short-covering today. A long 10,000c (55), short 10,100c (28) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 9,950.



Current:(fut: 24,360)Target:Stop long positions at 24,225. Stop short positions at 24,500. Big moves could go till 24,650, 24,000. Trend seems down but short-covering could trigger a rally.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 970 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 990 and Rs 995. Book profits at Rs 1,000.Current price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 554 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 540 and Rs 543. Book profits at Rs 538.InfosysCurrent price:Target price:Keep a stop at Rs 242 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated