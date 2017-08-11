Today's picks: August 11, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,820 (fut: 9,878), Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,820. Stop short positions at 9,930. Big moves could go till 9,750, 9,900. Chance of some short-covering today. A long 10,000c (55), short 10,100c (28) could gain 10-15 if the Nifty futures tests 9,950.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,217 (fut: 24,360)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 24,225. Stop short positions at 24,500. Big moves could go till 24,650, 24,000. Trend seems down but short-covering could trigger a rally.
Infosys
Current price: Rs 981
Target price: Rs 1,000
Keep a stop at Rs 970 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 990 and Rs 995. Book profits at Rs 1,000.
Cipla
Current price: Rs 548
Target price: Rs 538
Keep a stop at Rs 554 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 540 and Rs 543. Book profits at Rs 538.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 239
Target price: Rs 234
Keep a stop at Rs 242 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 234.
