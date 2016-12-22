Today's picks: December 22, 2016

NTPC

Current price: Rs 163.6

Target price: Rs 167

HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,235

Target price: Rs 1,210

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated Keep a stop at Rs 1,250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,215 and Rs 1220. Book profits at Rs 1,210.

Keep a stop at Rs 162 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 165 and Rs 166. Book profits at Rs 167.