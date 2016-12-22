TRENDING ON BS
Sensex losses spill over, IT stocks hurt
Business Standard

Today's picks: December 22, 2016

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Sun Pharma, NTPC & HDFC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 8,061  (fut: 8,077), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,020. Stop-short positions at 8,130. Big moves could go till 8,200, 7,920. A long 8,000p (29), short 7,900p (13) could double if the futures drops below 8,000. 

Bank Nifty 
Current: 18,084  (fut: 18,095)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 17,970. Stop-short positions at 18,200. Big moves could go till 18,450, 17,750. The trend continues to look bearish.  


Sun Pharma 
Current price: Rs 614   
Target price: Rs 602
Keep a stop at Rs 620 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 605 and Rs 608. Book profits at Rs 602.  

NTPC 
Current price: Rs 163.6 
Target price: Rs 167
Keep a stop at Rs 162 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 165 and Rs 166. Book profits at Rs 167.

HDFC     
Current price: Rs 1,235 
Target price: Rs 1,210 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,215 and Rs 1220. Book profits at Rs 1,210.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

