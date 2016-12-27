Today's picks: December 27, 2016

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Idea Cellular, Hindalco, Lupin

Nifty

Current: 7,908 (fut: 7,917), Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 7,850. Stop-loss short positions at 7,980. Big moves could go till 8,025, 7,800. A long 7,900p (35), short 7,800p (11) would gain 10-15 if the index falls below 7,870.



Bank Nifty

Current: 17,655 (fut: 17,678)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 17,575. Stop-loss short positions at 17,790. Big moves could go till 18,000, 17,350. Downtrend could continue. Pullbacks on short covering will hit resistance at 17,950-18,000.



Idea Cellular

Current price: Rs 69.5

Target price: Rs 71

Keep a stop at Rs 68.75 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 70.25 and Rs 70.5.

Book profits at Rs 71.



Hindalco

Current price: Rs 151.5

Target price: Rs 148

Keep a stop at Rs 153 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 148.5 and Rs 19.5.

Book profits at Rs 148.



Lupin

Current price: Rs 1,403

Target price: Rs 1,380

Keep a stop at Rs 1,416 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,385 and Rs 1,390. Book profits at Rs 1,380.



Devangshu Datta