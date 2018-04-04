JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Adani Ports to Wipro, stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty , Wipro, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 10,245 (fut: 10,280), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,200. Stop-short positions at 10,355. Big moves could go till 10,425, 10,125. A long 10,400c (85), short 10,500c (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures crosses 10,350.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,510 (fut: 24,597)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,475. Stop-short positions at 24,725. Big moves could go till 24,950, 24,250. Trend could stay up on Tuesday.

Wipro
Current price: Rs 284
Target price: Rs 280
Keep a stop at Rs 287 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 281 and Rs 282.

Book profits at Rs 280.

Adani Ports
Current price: Rs 367
Target price: Rs 361
Keep a stop at Rs 370 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 362 and Rs 363.

Book profits at Rs 361.

Mahindra & Mahindra
Current price: Rs 770
Target price: Rs 785
Keep a stop at Rs 762 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 778 and Rs 782.

Book profits at Rs 785.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 00:11 IST

