Today's picks: From Adani Ports to Wipro, stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty

Current: 10,245 (fut: 10,280), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,200. Stop-short positions at 10,355. Big moves could go till 10,425, 10,125. A long 10,400c (85), short 10,500c (50) could gain 10-15 if the futures crosses 10,350.

Bank Nifty



Current: 24,510 (fut: 24,597)Target: NAStop-long positions at 24,475. Stop-short positions at 24,725. Big moves could go till 24,950, 24,250. Trend could stay up on Tuesday.

Wipro

Current price: Rs 284

Target price: Rs 280

Keep a stop at Rs 287 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 281 and Rs 282.

Book profits at Rs 280.

Adani Ports

Current price: Rs 367

Target price: Rs 361

Keep a stop at Rs 370 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 362 and Rs 363.

Book profits at Rs 361.



Current price: Rs 770

Target price: Rs 785

Keep a stop at Rs 762 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 778 and Rs 782.

Book profits at Rs 785.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated



