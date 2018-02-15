Today's picks: From Airtel to HIndalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty Current: 10,545 (fut: 10,557) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,475. Stop-short positions at 10,630. Big moves could go till 10,425, 10,680. A long 10,500p (66), short 10,400p (40) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops below 10,475. Bank Nifty Current: 25,424 (fut: 25,440) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 25,325. Stop-short positions at 25,575.

Big moves could go till 25,100, 25,775. Index has a bearish