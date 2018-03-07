Today's picks: From Airtel to HUL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty Current: 10,249 (fut: 10,226) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,150. Stop-short positions at 10,300. Big moves could go till 10,350, 10,100. Backwardation could indicate the index will open down. A long 10,200p (144) , short 10,100p (108) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,175. Bank Nifty Current: 24,448 (futures: 24,430) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,325. Stop-short positions at 24,530. Big moves could go till 24,750, 24,100.

Trend remains negative with all PSU banks very weak.