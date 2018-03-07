Today's picks: From Airtel to HUL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty Current: 10,249 (fut: 10,226) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,150. Stop-short positions at 10,300. Big moves could go till 10,350, 10,100. Backwardation could indicate the index will open down. A long 10,200p (144) , short 10,100p (108) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,175. Bank Nifty Current: 24,448 (futures: 24,430) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,325. Stop-short positions at 24,530. Big moves could go till 24,750, 24,100.
Trend remains negative with all PSU banks very weak.Bharti Airtel Current price: Rs 413 Target price: Rs 402 Keep a stop at Rs 416 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 404 and Rs 405. Book profits at Rs 402. UPL Current price: Rs 702 Target price: Rs 690 Keep a stop at Rs 709 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 692 and Rs 695. Book profits at Rs 690. Hindustan Unilever Current price: Rs 1,293 Target price: Rs 1,310 Keep a stop at Rs 1,285 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,304 and Rs 1,308. Book profits at Rs 1,310.
