Today's picks: From Axis Bank to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty Current: 10,500 (fut: 10,462) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,390. Stop-short positions at 10,525. Big moves could go till 10,325, 10,600. A long 10,300p (64), short 10,200p (44) could gain 15-20 if the downtrend breaks 10,350. Bank Nifty Current: 25,341 (futures: 25,305) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,200. Stop-short positions at 25,400. Big moves could go till 24,975, 25,650. Downtrend likely to continue.

Bank

Current price: Rs 544

Target price: Rs 535

Keep a stop at Rs 550 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 536 and Rs 538. Book profits at Rs 535.

Tech Mahindrra

Current price: Rs 612

Target price: Rs 622

Keep a stop at Rs 605 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 619 and Rs 621. Book profits at Rs 622.

ONGC

Current price: Rs 186

Target price: Rs 181

Keep a stop at Rs 188 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 182 and Rs 183. Book profits at Rs 181.