Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HUL hot stocks to watch on Friday

Current: 10,617 (fut: 10,622),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A short 10,700c (108),
long 10,800c (64) bearspread
can be held for two sessions.
If the index stays below resistance at 10,650, this position
can be closed out for a profit
by Monday.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,010 (fut: 25,030)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700.
Trend has negative bias.
Current price: Rs 312
Target price: Rs 306
Keep a stop at Rs316 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs307 and Rs308.
Book profits at Rs306.
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,491
Target price: Rs 1,510
Keep a stop at Rs1,475 and go long. Add to the position
up to Rs1,505. Book profits
at Rs1,510.
Current price: Rs 1,077
Target price: Rs 1,092
Keep a stop at Rs1,070 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,088 and Rs1,090. Book profits at Rs1,092.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
