Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HUL hot stocks to watch on Friday

Current: 10,617 (fut: 10,622),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A short 10,700c (108),

long 10,800c (64) bearspread

can be held for two sessions.

If the index stays below resistance at 10,650, this position

can be closed out for a profit

by Monday.

Bank

Current: 25,010 (fut: 25,030)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700.

Trend has negative bias.

Current price: Rs 312

Target price: Rs 306

Keep a stop at Rs316 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs307 and Rs308.

Book profits at Rs306.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,491

Target price: Rs 1,510

Keep a stop at Rs1,475 and go long. Add to the position

up to Rs1,505. Book profits

at Rs1,510.

Current price: Rs 1,077

Target price: Rs 1,092

Keep a stop at Rs1,070 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,088 and Rs1,090. Book profits at Rs1,092.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated