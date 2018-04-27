JUST IN
Commodity outlook and top trading ideas by Tradebulls for today
Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HUL hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Infratel, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,617 (fut: 10,622),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A short 10,700c (108),

long 10,800c (64) bearspread

can be held for two sessions.

If the index stays below resistance at 10,650, this position

can be closed out for a profit

by Monday.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,010 (fut: 25,030)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,900. Stop-short positions at 25,150. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700.

Trend has negative bias.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 312

Target price: Rs 306

Keep a stop at Rs316 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs307 and Rs308.

Book profits at Rs306.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,491

Target price: Rs 1,510

Keep a stop at Rs1,475 and go long. Add to the position

up to Rs1,505. Book profits

at Rs1,510.

HCL Technologies

Current price: Rs 1,077

Target price: Rs 1,092

Keep a stop at Rs1,070 and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,088 and Rs1,090. Book profits at Rs1,092.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, April 27 2018. 06:32 IST

