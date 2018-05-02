Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to TCS hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
ALSO READToday's picks: From Bharti Infratel to CIL, stocks to watch on Wednesday Top stock recos for today's trade: Buy Bharti Infratel and Ambuja Cements Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HUL hot stocks to watch on Friday Today's picks: November 14, 2017
-
Current: 10,739 (fut: 10,783), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,700.
Stop-short positions at 10,855. Big moves could go till 10,650, 10,900. A long 10,900c (79), short 11,000c (43) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 10,850.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,531 (fut: 25,644)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,500.
Stop-short positions at 25,700. Big moves could go till 26,000, 25,300. Trend seems bullish.
Current price: Rs 313
Target price: Rs 307
Keep a stop at Rs 317 and go
short. Add to the position
between Rs 308 and Rs 309. Book
profits at Rs 307.
Current price: Rs 873
Target price: Rs 885
Keep a stop at Rs 865 and go
long. Add to the position
between Rs 880 and Rs 883. Book
profits at Rs 885.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU