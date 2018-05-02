JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty outlook and top stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to TCS hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Big nifty moves could go till 10,650, 10,900

Business Standard 

stock exchange, stocks
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Nifty

Current: 10,739 (fut: 10,783), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,700.

Stop-short positions at 10,855. Big moves could go till 10,650, 10,900. A long 10,900c (79), short 11,000c (43) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 10,850.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,531 (fut: 25,644)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,500.

Stop-short positions at 25,700. Big moves could go till 26,000, 25,300. Trend seems bullish.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 313

Target price: Rs 307

Keep a stop at Rs 317 and go

short. Add to the position

between Rs 308 and Rs 309. Book

profits at Rs 307.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Current price: Rs 873

Target price: Rs 885

Keep a stop at Rs 865 and go

long. Add to the position

between Rs 880 and Rs 883. Book

profits at Rs 885.

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements