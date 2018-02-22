Today's picks: From HCL Tech to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty Current: 10,397 (fut: 10,389) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,325. Stop-short positions at 10,455. Big moves could go till 10,525, 10,250. A long 10,300p (10), long 10,400c (30) is not zero-delta. It has breakevens at 10,440, 10,260. Bank Nifty Current: 24,936 (futures: 24,916) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,800. Stop-short positions at 25,025.
Big moves could go till 24,600, 25,225. A rise due toshort-covering should hit resistance between 25,025 and 25,050. Overall trend remains negative. HCL Technologies Current price: Rs 943 Target price: Rs 957 Keep a stop at Rs 935 and go long. Add to the positions between Rs 953 and Rs 955. Book profits at Rs 957. Hindalco Current price: Rs 241 Target price: Rs 236 Keep a stop at Rs 244 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 237 and Rs 238. Book profits at Rs 236. UPL Current price: Rs 688 Target price: Rs 697 Keep a stop at Rs 682 and go long. Add to the positions between Rs 694 and Rs 696. Book profits at Rs 697.
