Today's picks: From Hindalco to Coal India, stocks to watch on Friday

Business Standard

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Coal India, Hindalco, Hindustan Unilever

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,325 (fut: 10,352), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,275. Stop-short positions at 10,425. Big moves could go till 10,475, 10,225. A long 10,500p (62), short 10,600c (32) could gain 10-15 if the futures moves till 10,425.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,760 (fut: 24,809)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,700. Stop-short positions at 25,000. Big moves could go till 25,175, 24,500. Short-term trend is positive.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 278

Target price: Rs 274

Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 275 and Rs 276.

Book profits at Rs 274.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 214

Target price: Rs 218

Keep a stop at Rs 211 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 216 and Rs 217.

Book profits at Rs 218.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,382

Target price: Rs 1,405

Keep a stop at Rs 1,370 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,395 and Rs 1,400. Book profits at Rs 1,405.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 06:30 IST

