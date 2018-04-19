JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's picks: From HPCL to Tech Mahindra, stocks to watch on Thursday

Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go short for HPCL

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,526 (fut: 10,550)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,475. Stop-short positions at 10,625. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,425. A long 10,500p (55), short 10,400p (32) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,475.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,102 (fut: 25,142)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,025. Stop-short positions at 25,275.

Big moves could go till 25,475, 24,800. Trend looks negative.

HPCL

Current price: Rs 319.5

Target price: Rs 314

Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316

Book profits at Rs 314

Tech Mahindra

Current price: Rs 657

Target price: Rs 646

Keep a stop at Rs 663 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 648 and Rs 650

Book profits at Rs 646

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 243 Target price: Rs 248

Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 246 and Rs 247. Book profits at Rs 248

First Published: Thu, April 19 2018. 06:02 IST

