Today's picks: From HPCL to Tech Mahindra, stocks to watch on Thursday

Current: 10,526 (fut: 10,550)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,475. Stop-short positions at 10,625. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,425. A long 10,500p (55), short 10,400p (32) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,475.

Bank

Current: 25,102 (fut: 25,142)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,025. Stop-short positions at 25,275.

Big moves could go till 25,475, 24,800. Trend looks negative.

Current price: Rs 319.5

Target price: Rs 314

Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316

Book profits at Rs 314

Current price: Rs 657

Target price: Rs 646

Keep a stop at Rs 663 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 648 and Rs 650

Book profits at Rs 646

Current price: Rs 243 Target price: Rs 248

Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 246 and Rs 247. Book profits at Rs 248

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated