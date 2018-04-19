Today's picks: From HPCL to Tech Mahindra, stocks to watch on Thursday

Current: 10,526 (fut: 10,550)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,475. Stop-short positions at 10,625. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,425. A long 10,500p (55), short 10,400p (32) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,475.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,102 (fut: 25,142)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,025. Stop-short positions at 25,275.
Big moves could go till 25,475, 24,800. Trend looks negative.
Current price: Rs 319.5
Target price: Rs 314
Keep a stop at Rs 323 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 315 and Rs 316
Book profits at Rs 314
Current price: Rs 657
Target price: Rs 646
Keep a stop at Rs 663 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 648 and Rs 650
Book profits at Rs 646
Current price: Rs 243 Target price: Rs 248
Keep a stop at Rs 241 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 246 and Rs 247. Book profits at Rs 248
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
