Today's picks: From ITC to HCL Technologies to watch on Thursday

Nifty
Current: 10,718 (fut: 10,743), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,675.
Stop-short positions at 10,825. Big moves could go till 10,875, 10,625. A long 10,600p (85), short 10,500p (60) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 10,650.
Bank Nifty
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,450.
Stop-short positions at 25,675. Big moves could go till 25,900, 25,220. Trend has negative bias.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 515
Target price: Rs 525
Keep a stop at Rs 510 and go long. Add
to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522. Book profits at Rs 525.
ITC
Current price: Rs 287
Target price: Rs 292
Keep a stop at Rs 284 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 290
and Rs 291 Book profits at Rs 292.
HCL Technologies
Current price: Rs 1,000
Target price: Rs 980
Keep a stop at Rs 1,012 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 987
and Rs 990. Book profits at Rs 980.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
