Today's picks: From ITC to HCL Technologies to watch on Thursday

Nifty

Current: 10,718 (fut: 10,743), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,675.

Stop-short positions at 10,825. Big moves could go till 10,875, 10,625. A long 10,600p (85), short 10,500p (60) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 10,650.

Bank Nifty



Current: 25,568 (fut: 25,568)Target: NAStop-long positions at 25,450.

Stop-short positions at 25,675. Big moves could go till 25,900, 25,220. Trend has negative bias.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 515

Target price: Rs 525

Keep a stop at Rs 510 and go long. Add

to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522. Book profits at Rs 525.





Current price: Rs 287

Target price: Rs 292

Keep a stop at Rs 284 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 290

and Rs 291 Book profits at Rs 292.



Current price: Rs 1,000

Target price: Rs 980

Keep a stop at Rs 1,012 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 987

and Rs 990. Book profits at Rs 980.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated