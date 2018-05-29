Today's picks: From L&T to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 10688 (fut: 10676), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10600.

Stop-short positions at 10755.

Big moves could go till 10825, 10550.

A long 10600p (19), long 10700c (30) has breakevens at 10750, 10550 with three sessions to expiry.

Bank Nifty



Current:(fut:) TargetStop long positions at 26400.

Stop short positions at 26650.

Big moves could go till 26900, 26200.

Note the big discount to underlying. It could mean the index opens low.

L & T

Current price: Rs 1,376

Target price: Rs 1,400

Keep a stop at Rs 449 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440.

Book profits at Rs 436.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 311

Target price: Rs 306

Keep a stop at 314 and go short. Add to the position between 307-308. Book profits at 306.

BPCL

Current price: Rs 402

Target price: Rs 410

Keep a stop at 396 and go long. Add to the position between 407-409. Book profits at 410.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated