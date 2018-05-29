Today's picks: From L&T to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty
Current: 10688 (fut: 10676), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10600.
Stop-short positions at 10755.
Big moves could go till 10825, 10550.
A long 10600p (19), long 10700c (30) has breakevens at 10750, 10550 with three sessions to expiry.
Bank Nifty
Stop long positions at 26400.
Stop short positions at 26650.
Big moves could go till 26900, 26200.
Note the big discount to underlying. It could mean the index opens low.
L & T
Current price: Rs 1,376
Target price: Rs 1,400
Keep a stop at Rs 449 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440.
Book profits at Rs 436.
Bharti Infratel
Current price: Rs 311
Target price: Rs 306
Keep a stop at 314 and go short. Add to the position between 307-308. Book profits at 306.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 402
Target price: Rs 410
Keep a stop at 396 and go long. Add to the position between 407-409. Book profits at 410.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU