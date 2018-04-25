Today's picks: From L&T to HDFC, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 10,614 (fut: 10,621), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,545
Stop-short positions at 10700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. Along 10,700c (8) is cheap, even with two sessions left. Breakeven is at 10,709 less than 1 per cent from spot.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,042 (fut: 25,019)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,925. Stop-short positions at 25,125. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700. Bias look slightly negative.
Larsen & Toubro
Current price: Rs 1,378
Target price: Rs 1,400
Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,860
Target price: Rs 1,840
Keep a stop at Rs 1,875 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,845 and Rs 1,850. Book profits at Rs 1,840.
Wipro
Current price: Rs 287
Target price: Rs 277
Keep a stop at Rs 292 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 279 and Rs 280.
Book profits at Rs 277.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
