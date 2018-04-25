JUST IN
Today's picks: From L&T to HDFC, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long for Larsen & Toubro

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,614 (fut: 10,621), Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 10,545

Stop-short positions at 10700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. Along 10,700c (8) is cheap, even with two sessions left. Breakeven is at 10,709 less than 1 per cent from spot.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,042 (fut: 25,019)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,925. Stop-short positions at 25,125. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700. Bias look slightly negative.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,378

Target price: Rs 1,400

Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 1,860

Target price: Rs 1,840

Keep a stop at Rs 1,875 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,845 and Rs 1,850. Book profits at Rs 1,840.

Wipro

Current price: Rs 287

Target price: Rs 277

Keep a stop at Rs 292 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 279 and Rs 280.

Book profits at Rs 277.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Wed, April 25 2018. 06:30 IST

