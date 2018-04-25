Today's picks: From L&T to HDFC, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty



Current: 10,614 (fut: 10,621), Target: NA



Stop-long positions atStop-short positions at 10700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. Along 10,700c (8) is cheap, even with two sessions left. Breakeven is at 10,709 less than 1 per cent from spot.

Bank Nifty



Current: 25,042 (fut: 25,019)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 24,925. Stop-short positions at 25,125. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,700. Bias look slightly negative.

Larsen & Toubro



Current price: Rs 1,378



Target price: Rs 1,400



Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,390 and Rs 1,395. Book profits at Rs 1,400.





Current price: Rs 1,860



Target price: Rs 1,840



Keep a stop at Rs 1,875 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,845 and Rs 1,850. Book profits at Rs 1,840.

Wipro



Current price: Rs 287



Target price: Rs 277



Keep a stop at Rs 292 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 279 and Rs 280.

Book profits at Rs 277.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated