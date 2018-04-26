Today's picks: From M&M to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Current: 10,570 (fut: 10,568), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,500. Stop-short positions at 10,650. Big moves could go till 10,700, 10,450. A long 10,500p (9), long 10,600c (14) has breakevens at 10,477, 10,623.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,814 (fut: 24,785)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,675. Stop-short positions at 24,900. Big moves could go till 25,100, 24,450. Trend is down.
Current price: Rs 298
Target price: Rs 293
Keep a stop at Rs 301 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 294 and Rs 295.
Book profits at Rs 293.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Current price: Rs 854
Target price: Rs 870
Keep a stop at Rs 847 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 863 and Rs 666.
Book profits at Rs 870.
Current price: Rs 586
Target price: Rs 578
Keep a stop at Rs 591 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 579 and Rs 581.
Book profits at Rs 578.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU