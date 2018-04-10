Today's picks: From M&M to Zee Entertainment, stocks to watch on Tuesday

Current: 10,379 (fut: 10,392), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,300. Stop-short positions at 10,475. Big moves could go till 10,525, 10,275. A long 10,500c (66), short 10,600c (35), could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 10,450.

Bank

Current: 25,093 (fut: 25,079)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,950. Stop-short positions at 25,200. Big moves could go till 25,400, 24,750. Trend seems to be positive.

Current price: Rs 572

Target price: Rs 562

Keep a stop at Rs 577 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 564 and Rs 567.

Book profits at Rs 562.

Current price: Rs 786

Target price: Rs 800

Keep a stop at Rs 780 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 794 and Rs 797.

Book profits at Rs 800.

Current price: Rs 960

Target price: Rs 975

Keep a stop at Rs 950 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 970 and Rs 973.

Book profits at Rs 975.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated