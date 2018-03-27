Today's picks: From SBI to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty Current: 10,130 (fut: 10,158), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,075. Stop-short positions at 10,225. Big moves could go till 10,300, 10,000. A long 10,100p (30), short 10,000p (13) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 10,100. Bank Nifty Current: 24,244 (fut: 24,300) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,450. Stop-short positions at 24,150.

Big moves could go till 23,950, 24,650. Trend remains negative despite short-covering.