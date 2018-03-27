Today's picks: From SBI to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty Current: 10,130 (fut: 10,158), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,075. Stop-short positions at 10,225. Big moves could go till 10,300, 10,000. A long 10,100p (30), short 10,000p (13) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 10,100. Bank Nifty Current: 24,244 (fut: 24,300) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,450. Stop-short positions at 24,150.
Big moves could go till 23,950, 24,650. Trend remains negative despite short-covering.State Bank of India Current price: Rs 247 Target price: Rs 242 Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 242. HPCL Current price: Rs 333 Target price: Rs 327 Keep a stop at Rs 336 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 328 and Rs 329. Book profits at Rs 327. UPL Current price: Rs 725 Target price: Rs 735 Keep a stop at Rs 720 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 732 and Rs 734. Book profits at Rs 735.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU