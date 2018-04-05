Today's picks: From Tata Motors to Cipla, stocks to watch on Thursday

Current: 10,128 (fut: 10,139), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,050. Stop-short positions at 10,225 Big moves could go till 10,275, 10,000. A long 10,100p (139), 10,000p (103), could gain 10-15 if the futures falls below 10,050.

Bank

Current: 24,129 (fut: 24,125)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,000. Stop-short positions at 24,250. Big moves could go till 23,800, 24,450. Short-term trend has gone negative.

Current price: Rs 355

Target price: Rs 349

Keep a stop at Rs 359 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 350 and Rs 351.

Book profits at Rs 349.

Current price: Rs 201

Target price: Rs 197

Keep a stop at Rs 203 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 198 and Rs 199.

Book profits at Rs 197.

Current price: Rs 570

Target price: Rs 578

Keep a stop at Rs 565 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 576 and Rs 577.

Book profits at Rs 578.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated