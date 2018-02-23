Today's picks: From Tata Motors to M&M, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Nifty Current: 10,382 (fut: 10,384) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,300. Stop-short positions at 10,455. Big moves could go till 10,500, 10,275. A long 10,300p (125), short 10,200p (96) could gain 10-15 if the index drops till 10,300. Bank Nifty Current: 24,955 (futures: 24,970) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,850. Stop-short positions at 25,100. Big moves could go till 24,650, 25,300. Downtrend may continue.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 359

Target price: Rs 353

Keep a stop at Rs 362 and go short. Add

to the position between Rs 354 and Rs 355. Book profits at Rs 353.

Indian Oil Corporation

Current price: Rs 364

Target price: Rs 359

Keep a stop at Rs 367 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 360 and Rs 361. Book profits at Rs 359.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Current price: Rs 722

Target price: Rs 732

Keep a stop at Rs 715 and go long. Add

to the position between Rs 729 and

Rs 731. Book profits at Rs 732.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated