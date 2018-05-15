Today's picks: From Tata Motors to NTPC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Current: 10,806 (fut: 10,807), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,700. Stop-short positions at 10,900. Big moves could go till 10,950, 10,650. Be prepared for excess volatility due to Karnataka Assembly results. A long 10,600p (60), long 11,000c (30) is zero-delta with higher put premium. Breakevens at 11,090, 10,510.

Bank

Current: 26,475 (fut: 26,430)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,300. Stop-short positions at 26,550.

Big moves could go till 26,850, 26,000. Be prepared for excess volatility due to Karnataka Assembly results.

Current price: Rs 171

Target price: Rs 175

Keep a stop at Rs 169 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 173 and Rs 174. Book profits at Rs 175.

Current price: Rs 79.5

Target price: Rs 77

Keep a stop at Rs 80.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 77.5 and Rs 78. Book profits at Rs 77.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 323,

Target price: Rs 317

Keep a stop at Rs 326 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319. Book profits at Rs 317.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated