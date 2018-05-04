Today's picks: From Tata Steel to Coal India hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty
Current: 10,679 (fut: 10,699), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,625. Stop-short positions at 10,775.
Big moves could go till
10,825, 10,575. A long 10,600p (100), short 10,500p (71) could gain 10-15 If the future drops
till 10,625.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,605 (fut: 25,705)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,575. Stop-short positions at 25,825. Big moves could go till 26,050, 25,350.
High premium may
indicate an uptrend.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 585
Target price: Rs 595
Keep a stop at Rs 580 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 591 and Rs 593.
Book profits at Rs 595.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 277
Target price: Rs 271
Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 272 and Rs 274.
Book profits at Rs 271.
Current price: Rs 1,377
Target price: Rs 1,355
Keep a stop at Rs 1,390 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,359 and Rs 1,365. Book profits at Rs 1,355.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
