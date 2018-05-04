Today's picks: From Tata Steel to Coal India hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 10,679 (fut: 10,699), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,625. Stop-short positions at 10,775.

Big moves could go till

10,825, 10,575. A long 10,600p (100), short 10,500p (71) could gain 10-15 If the future drops

till 10,625.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,605 (fut: 25,705)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,575. Stop-short positions at 25,825. Big moves could go till 26,050, 25,350.

High premium may

indicate an uptrend.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 585

Target price: Rs 595

Keep a stop at Rs 580 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 591 and Rs 593.

Book profits at Rs 595.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 277

Target price: Rs 271

Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 272 and Rs 274.

Book profits at Rs 271.

Current price: Rs 1,377

Target price: Rs 1,355

Keep a stop at Rs 1,390 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,359 and Rs 1,365. Book profits at Rs 1,355.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated